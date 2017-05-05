Think About It: Korean Caution

A week ago, I mentioned the uncertainty and concerns withwhat's going on in North Korea and elsewhere in the Asia domain. Now comes wordthat our best defense beyond radar against a possible North Korean missileattack is ground-based interceptors… which currently reside in California andAlaska. And there's a Pentagon report that suggests that this $40 billionsystem is not necessarily that reliable. How utterly reassuring; not. Thecurrent system might mean responders have to cherry pick which missiles todestroy en route, thus some would get through. It's time to change the game andget Hawaii better prepared. Pronto.

To that end, U.S Pacific Command leader Admiral Harry Harrisaddressed a House Armed Services Committee meeting last Wednesday and mentionedthat more defensive radar is on its way here and perhaps having missileinterceptors here would be a smart precaution. And since we have someintelligence, but not assuredness, on what exactly is going on in North Koreain terms of current capabilities and probable developments, now is the time tostrengthen our defenses here, unless there's a better option.

Yes, negotiations, talk, and sanctions can be fruitful andare certainly the wise, first options, even during difficult diplomatic times,and keeping China by our side on this one is surely helpful, but with anirascible leader in North Korea showing no signs of backing down or scuttlinghis evolving nuclear weapons program, having a few defensive measures added toour support system here in Hawaii seems awfully sensible, even on the surfaceto those of us who are relatively uninformed about such matters. Think aboutit.