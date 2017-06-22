2017 Keiki Hula Competition - KFVE, K5-Hawaii News, Weather and Sports

June 22, 2017

2017 Keiki Hula Competition

42nd ANNUAL
QUEEN LILI'UOKALANI KEIKI HULA COMPETITION

July 20-22, 2017

            The Kalihi-Palama Culture & ArtsSociety, Inc. is presenting the 42nd Annual Queen Lili'uokalani Keiki HulaCompetition on July 20-22 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena. This competition was established in 1976 toprovide a venue for children ages 5-12 to showcase their achievements inancient and modern hula. Four hundredyoungsters will represent twenty-three halau from O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i, the BigIsland, and Japan. The schedule of thecompetition is as follows:

            Thursday, July 20, 6:00 p.m.           Miss & Master Keiki Hulacompetition

            Friday, July 21, 6:00 p.m.                Group-Hula Kahiko competition

            Saturday, July 22, 1:00 p.m.            Group-Hula 'Auana competition

            Reserved seats are $14.50 for adultsand $12.50 for children 4-12 yrs.Tickets go on sale on June 23rd at the Blaisdell Center box office, bycalling Ticketmaster at 1(800)745-3000 or via the internet at "www.ticketmaster.com".

Theparticipating halau are:

Aloha 'O Pu'uwailani Halau                  HalauKekuaokala'au'ala'iliahi

HalauHula Helele'i Pua 'O Waipi'o        HalauKeolakapuaokalani

HalauHula 'O Hokulani                        Halau 'O Kaululaua'e

Halau Hula O Keola-Ali'iokekai              Halau 'O Napuala'ikauika'iu

Halau Hula 'O Napunaheleonapua        Hula Halau 'O Kamuela

Halau Hula O Puka'ikapuaokalani          Hula Hui O Kapunahala O Nu'uanu YMCA

Hula Halau 'O Leilani                            Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka

Halau Hula Olana                                 Ka La 'Onohi Mai O Ha'eha'e

Halauo Ka Hanu Lehua                       Ka Pa Nani 'O Lilinoe

HalauKa Lei Mokihana O Leina'ala        Keolalaulani Halau Olapa O Laka          

Halau Kala'akeakauikawekiu                 LeialohaHula Studio

This event is supported by theOffice of Hawaiian Affairs, the Hawai'i Tourism Authority, and the StateFoundation on Culture & the Arts. Formore information, email info@kpcahawaii.com or visit our website at www.keikihula.org.

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Nanea Abiva

Phone: 521-6905

