2017 Keiki Hula Competition

July 20-22, 2017
The Kalihi-Palama Culture & ArtsSociety, Inc. is presenting the 42nd Annual Queen Lili'uokalani Keiki HulaCompetition on July 20-22 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena. This competition was established in 1976 toprovide a venue for children ages 5-12 to showcase their achievements inancient and modern hula. Four hundredyoungsters will represent twenty-three halau from O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i, the BigIsland, and Japan. The schedule of thecompetition is as follows:
Thursday, July 20, 6:00 p.m. Miss & Master Keiki Hulacompetition
Friday, July 21, 6:00 p.m. Group-Hula Kahiko competition
Saturday, July 22, 1:00 p.m. Group-Hula 'Auana competition
Reserved seats are $14.50 for adultsand $12.50 for children 4-12 yrs.Tickets go on sale on June 23rd at the Blaisdell Center box office, bycalling Ticketmaster at 1(800)745-3000 or via the internet at "www.ticketmaster.com".
Theparticipating halau are:
Aloha 'O Pu'uwailani Halau HalauKekuaokala'au'ala'iliahi
HalauHula Helele'i Pua 'O Waipi'o HalauKeolakapuaokalani
HalauHula 'O Hokulani Halau 'O Kaululaua'e
Halau Hula O Keola-Ali'iokekai Halau 'O Napuala'ikauika'iu
Halau Hula 'O Napunaheleonapua Hula Halau 'O Kamuela
Halau Hula O Puka'ikapuaokalani Hula Hui O Kapunahala O Nu'uanu YMCA
Hula Halau 'O Leilani Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka
Halau Hula Olana Ka La 'Onohi Mai O Ha'eha'e
Halauo Ka Hanu Lehua Ka Pa Nani 'O Lilinoe
HalauKa Lei Mokihana O Leina'ala Keolalaulani Halau Olapa O Laka
Halau Kala'akeakauikawekiu LeialohaHula Studio
This event is supported by theOffice of Hawaiian Affairs, the Hawai'i Tourism Authority, and the StateFoundation on Culture & the Arts. Formore information, email info@kpcahawaii.com or visit our website at www.keikihula.org.
PRESS RELEASE
Contact: Nanea Abiva
Phone: 521-6905
