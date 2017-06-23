Livin' Hawaii - KFVE, K5-Hawaii News Now, Local Programming

Livin' Hawaii

Each episode our host and models visit a different city in Hawaii, shop at a local clothing store, and eat at a local restaurant. Between shopping and eating they model the treasures they have found, promoting the featured establishments.

Schedule:

(updated 03/22/18)

Date Episode
Tuesday. 03/27 & Saturday 03/31
S03E09
REPEAT
Tuesday. 04/03 & (no weekend show)
S03E10
REPEAT
Tuesday. 04/10 & Saturday 04/14
S03E11
REPEAT
Tuesday. 04/17 & Saturday 04/21
S03E12
REPEAT
Tuesday. 04/24 & Saturday 04/28
S03E13
REPEAT
Tuesday. 05/01 & Saturday 05/05
S03E07
REPEAT
Tuesday. 05/08 & Saturday 05/12
S03E06
REPEAT
Tuesday. 05/15 & Saturday 05/19
S03E03
REPEAT

For more information: http://www.livinhawaiitv.com/

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2001 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
FCC Public File
Email: publicfile@k5thehometeam.com
Phone: 808-847-9371
Closed Captioning