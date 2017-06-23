Love Hokkaido - KFVE, K5-Hawaii News Now, Local Programming

Love Hokkaido

Introducing the best food, travel and adventures of the most Northern island of Japan, the official Facebook page for TV show "Love Hokkaido," made with an international cast broadcast around Asia, by Hokkaido Television Broadcasting (HTB).

Schedule:

(updated 04/15/2018)
Date Episode
Sunday. 03/18/18  612 NEW
Sunday. 03/25/18 613 NEW
Sunday. 04/01/18 614 NEW 
Sunday. 04/08/18 615 NEW
Sunday. 04/15/18 616 NEW
Sunday. 04/22/18 617 NEW
Sunday. 04/29/18 618 NEW

For more information: http://www.htb.co.jp/lovehokkaido/

