Steve Cassarino, AKA Chef Roc, is a celebrity chef and entertainer with over
30 years of professional experience in the kitchen, and more than 20 years of
exposure on both locally and nationally broadcasted television programs.
Before his career as a chef, Steve was an amateur boxer. Playfully nicknamed
"Rocky" by his friends, he enjoyed the competition, but it wasn't too long
before he decided a future in the kitchen was a safer bet than one in the ring.
Naturally, that hasn't kept his friends from calling him "Roc" ever since!
|Date
|Episode
|Sunday. 6/25/17
|#323
|NEW
|Sunday. 7/2/17
|#324
|NEW
|Sunday. 7/9/17
|#325
|NEW
|Sunday. 7/16/17
|#326
|NEW
|Sunday. 7/23/17
|#327
|NEW
|Sunday. 7/30/17
|#321
|REPEAT
|Sunday. 8/6/17
|#322
|REPEAT
|Sunday. 8/13/17
|#333
|REPEAT
|Sunday. 8/20/17
|#324
|REPEAT
|Sunday. 8/27/17
|#325
|REPEAT
|Sunday. 9/3/17
|#326
|REPEAT
|Sunday. 9/10/17
|#327
|REPEAT
|Sunday. 9/17/17
|#328
|NEW
|Sunday. 9/24/17
|#329
|NEW
|Sunday. 10/1/17
|#330
|NEW
|Sunday. 10/8/17
|#331
|NEW
|Sunday. 10/15/17
|#332
|NEW
|Sunday. 10/22/17
|#333
|NEW
|Sunday. 10/29/17
|#328
|REPEAT
For more information: http://www.chefroc.com/
All content © Copyright 2001 - 2017 KFVE, an HITV Operating Company, Inc station. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
FCC Public File
Email: publicfile@k5thehometeam.com
Phone: 808-847-9371
Closed Captioning