Steve Cassarino, AKA Chef Roc, is a celebrity chef and entertainer with over
30 years of professional experience in the kitchen, and more than 20 years of
exposure on both locally and nationally broadcasted television programs.

Before his career as a chef, Steve was an amateur boxer. Playfully nicknamed
"Rocky" by his friends, he enjoyed the competition, but it wasn't too long
before he decided a future in the kitchen was a safer bet than one in the ring.
Naturally, that hasn't kept his friends from calling him "Roc" ever since!

 

Schedule:

(updated 6/23/17)
DateEpisode
Sunday. 6/25/17#323NEW
Sunday. 7/2/17#324NEW
Sunday. 7/9/17#325NEW
Sunday. 7/16/17#326NEW
Sunday. 7/23/17#327NEW
Sunday. 7/30/17#321REPEAT
Sunday. 8/6/17#322REPEAT
Sunday. 8/13/17#333REPEAT
Sunday. 8/20/17#324REPEAT
Sunday. 8/27/17#325REPEAT
Sunday. 9/3/17#326REPEAT
Sunday. 9/10/17#327REPEAT
Sunday. 9/17/17#328NEW
Sunday. 9/24/17#329NEW
Sunday. 10/1/17#330NEW
Sunday. 10/8/17#331NEW
Sunday. 10/15/17#332NEW
Sunday. 10/22/17#333NEW
Sunday. 10/29/17#328REPEAT

 

For more information: http://www.chefroc.com/

