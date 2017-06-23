Chef Roc

Steve Cassarino, AKA Chef Roc, is a celebrity chef and entertainer with over

30 years of professional experience in the kitchen, and more than 20 years of

exposure on both locally and nationally broadcasted television programs.

Before his career as a chef, Steve was an amateur boxer. Playfully nicknamed

"Rocky" by his friends, he enjoyed the competition, but it wasn't too long

before he decided a future in the kitchen was a safer bet than one in the ring.

Naturally, that hasn't kept his friends from calling him "Roc" ever since!

Schedule:

(updated 6/23/17)

Date Episode

Sunday. 6/25/17 #323 NEW Sunday. 7/2/17 #324 NEW Sunday. 7/9/17 #325 NEW Sunday. 7/16/17 #326 NEW Sunday. 7/23/17 #327 NEW Sunday. 7/30/17 #321 REPEAT Sunday. 8/6/17 #322 REPEAT Sunday. 8/13/17 #333 REPEAT Sunday. 8/20/17 #324 REPEAT Sunday. 8/27/17 #325 REPEAT Sunday. 9/3/17 #326 REPEAT Sunday. 9/10/17 #327 REPEAT Sunday. 9/17/17 #328 NEW Sunday. 9/24/17 #329 NEW Sunday. 10/1/17 #330 NEW Sunday. 10/8/17 #331 NEW Sunday. 10/15/17 #332 NEW Sunday. 10/22/17 #333 NEW Sunday. 10/29/17 #328 REPEAT

For more information: http://www.chefroc.com/