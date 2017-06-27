Think About It: Worst First Impression

The recent sweep of homeless personnel along Nimitz Highwaywas just the latest effort in a non-stop, never-ending effort to providecompassionate disruption. Mayor Caldwell indicated the blue tarps give ashameful impression to visitors, many of whom travel on Nimitz when they arriveor leave. By the way the tarps are already back in spots. "It's the firstimpression our visitors have", said Caldwell. Well, actually, the newly namedDaniel K. Inouye International Airport is really the first impression visitorshave. And it's abysmal. One can only wonder what the late senator would say ifhe took a tour of the dilapidated facility these days.

We have heard of a hangar that's been sitting in limbo foryears, we've heard of some improvements that will be made, but we've still notseen any kind of master plan or rendering to indicate that this first and lastplace people see here is about to undergo a major and productive facelift andrenovation. People hide out at the airport awaiting interisland and mainlandarrivals as cars stack up in double or triple lines since many flights oftenarrive concurrently. Yellow tape, orange barricades, non-working movingsidewalks and escalators, faulty and filthy bathroom facilities- it's all thereon a regular basis in just about every terminal.

I've been in airports of all sizes throughout this country,and I must say- ours is third worldly. So how about some big news about bigplans with tenants in mind to rapidly improve our international airport, whichis now named after a man who always had pro-active ideas and helped securemajor fixes for Hawaii over five decades. But please, don't let the repairstake that long. Think about it…