Think About It: Lucky You Live Hawaii… or Vermont

Personal-finance website WalletHub recently released itsreport on 2017'sSafest States in America. WalletHub's analysts compared the 50 states across 37 keymetrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate tototal loss amounts from climate disasters per capita. And Hawaii ranks as the10th safest state to live in, using the criteria the experts atWalletHub used, which includes a lot of data from federal recourse.

It turns out that Vermont is the safest place to live,followed by other northeastern states like Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshireand Connecticut all in the top 10. Yeh, but about those winters… Hawaii ranked#2 in financial safety rank, but only #18 in workplace safety rank. Happily, weare #2 in the nation in safety in the murders and non-negligent manslaughterper capita category. We rank 15th in bullying incidents and 18thin incidents of sex offenders per capita compared to all other states. Andwhile we only come in as the 42nd safest state in Road Safety rank,we do rank 3rd best in terms of having health insurance.

So driving is something to be avoided locally, it appears.Fat chance. Bottom line is that Hawaii ranks as a relatively safe state, and wedon't get the horrid winters of the northeast, so injuries here due to carsskidding and people slipping on ice is statistically not a big factor below theheights of Mauna Kea. Lucky you live Hawaii, indeed. Think about it…