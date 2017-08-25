Think About It: Meandering Down The Road…

A veritable potpourri of unconnected thoughts to end yourwork week… it's good to see that Kaimana, the five-week old monk seal pup,found her way back to Mom numerous times last week after getting disoriented whilewandering through the broken-downWaikiki Natatorium. As such, she surely wasn't the first living, breathingentity to wonder what the heck is going on there. She even questioned why it'staken 40-years to get a move on repairing or replacing this memorial. When toldthat there is a timeline for supposed resolution in the next year or so, shesaid she'd be back.

The first independent medical marijuana lab was certifiedlast week and when the requisite, post-acknowledgment celebration was held-apparently an amazing amount of pizza was ordered, and everyone was quitehappy… just to be clear, if possible, medical marijuana was first legalizedhere in 2000; and now it seems like it's finally budding.

As more and more people are seemingly jumping into the local 2018 lieutenantgovernor's race, two questions come to mind: how about we give more specificresponsibilities to the LG's office so we don't wonder what the position isexpected to do? And #2: perhaps we should have LG's pair up as running mateswith various gubernatorial candidates, as we do with presidents and vicepresidents. In 13 of the 25 states that elect their governor and LG jointly,governor candidates choose a running mate, as opposed to the political partychoosing. Just think, if our gubernatorial candidates picked their prospectiveLGs, maybe they'd get along better while in office, work together more often aspartners, and get more done as a team. Think about it…