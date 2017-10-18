Think About It: DirecTV and KFVE

K5 The HomeTeam is dedicated to serving this community. We are proud to deliver more non-news local programming on a regularly scheduled basis than just about any other station in America. In addition to What's Cooking Hawaii, It's Academic, HI* Sessions, along with other top-rated local shows, we bring you broadcasts like the renowned Merrie Monarch Festival, The Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, and the Keiki Hula Competition, because we know these are the types of local programming that matter to you.

And now there is a chance that DIRECTV could remove that uniquely local programming from the lineup for those of you who subscribe to the DIRECTV system. On October 19, those of you on the DIRECTV system are at risk of losing K5 The HomeTeam from your channel lineup. This unfortunate situation is the result of DIRECTV's refusal to negotiate for a fair agreement with us. If we are unable to reach an agreement by October 19 at 6pm, you will lose K5 The HomeTeam and the uniquely local programming that only we provide here in Hawaii.

We are a single local station, attempting to negotiate against a powerful international company. This is a trend with DIRECTV in its negotiations with single stations or small station groups. They ignore the local stations' value to their local communities and work to avoid fairly compensating them for the programming they offer.

We continue to attempt to negotiate with DIRECTV and we are hopeful that a deal will be reached that will keep K5 The HomeTeam on your system.

We hope DIRECTV will realize how important our uniquely local programming is to you and your family. We will continue to keep you informed every step of the way. And remember our over the air signal is always available to you for free with an antenna, we're also carried by other providers and at K5 The Home Team dot com. You can go to K5 The HomeTeam dot com to stay informed. Think About it…