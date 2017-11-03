Think About It: Change A’comin’- HPD & Rentals

Change. A concept not often cherished here in far too many areas, and a concept not so easily adopted by many. Last week Honolulu saw a definite change in one area, and possible changes forthcoming in another area, and both updates reflect my philosophy that "change is good… as long as it's good change."

A new Honolulu police chief was chosen amid much department turmoil and uncertainty over the past few years. Changing commissioners, recusals, inside morale issues, federal probes, indictments, arrests, concerns about how deep the problems might lie, the list goes on. But now it is time for a new start under Chief Susan Ballard, who will undoubtedly move quickly to pinpoint leftover internal problems and preside over investigations to winnow out anything or anyone else that needs to be addressed. A huge majority of HPD does a good job working within and for our community, and now is the time for healing and restoring faith.

On a different front, the Honolulu City Council pushed forth measures to address the on-going vacation rentals problems, listening to all sides involved, and hopefully soon some definitive action will be taken. Local homeowners needing additional rent, neighbors tired of transients, people priced out of the local housing market by vacation rentals, taxes not being paid; that list also goes on and on. But now is the time for action and clarity. As the mayor seeks further recommendations, the Council will hopefully soon receive revised bills and proposals to act on from the Department of Planning and permitting, and so perhaps not too long from now- everyone will have definitive understanding of the laws. Not everyone will be happy, but a new beginning will take place because change has come and necessary decisions have been made. Think about it…