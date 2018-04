Airing on Hawaii televisions since 2006, Doko Ga TV: JapanMania is a family-fun TV series showcasing some of the best of what Japan has to offer! Japan's history, culture, tradition, food, pop-culture, experiences, people and Japan's many connections to Hawaii-are showcased on each episode.

Schedule:

(updated 4/16/18)

Apr. 1: DGTV2018_01-12

Apr. 8: DGTV2018_01-13

Apr. 15: DGTV2018_01-14

Apr. 22: DGTV2018_01-16



For more information: www.dokoga.tv