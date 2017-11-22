Think About It: Boat Blight

Sometime in the next 10-days or so, we hope, a stranded fishing boat will finally be removed from the reef off of Waikiki, right by the Waikiki Aquarium. And while we will hopefully applaud the expertise used in prying the damaged vessel off of the rocks without causing much of an oil spill or creating any further ecological issues, you do have to wonder about the seeming lack of urgency that has taken place in removing this eyesore.

The Waikiki Aquarium even went so far as to stop using ocean water from near the beached boat as it simply didn't trust the quality of the water, even after state officials assured the fish zoo that the water samples were OK. A couple of early attempts to lift or move the ship failed, and thus it has sat for over five weeks as plans have- slowly- been revised and will soon be deployed, we hope. Surely, the delicate location of this fiasco makes removal a difficult task, and bringing a big ship in to remove the vessel could have created even more problems and damage for the area, but the perception persists that not enough has been done soon enough.

About two-thirds of the vessel's fuel was removed early on, and since it is diesel fuel, it's a lighter fuel that evaporates or dissipates quickly in the currents with the winds. But the mere sight daily of this unsightly, misdirected, rusty, listing, coral-damaging, hazardous vessel, even with its 24-hour security to keep voyeurs away, has invited vast scrutiny and questions about why it's simply taking so long to turn this wayward ship around. Think about it…