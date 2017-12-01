Think About It: Thanks, Often

If Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and for giving sincere thanks to people, which it is, then what are we to do about the other 364 days? Surely, we have the fortitude and emotional capacity to be more appreciative of those around us more often, don't we? We are now in midst that wonderful celebratory time of year, aside from the running around and incessant traffic coming up. Five weeks where we seem to try to set aside our defenses, posturing, big body-ness, and just be more amicable and share- dare I say it- aloha.

My conviction has always been that if we can be kinder and nicer and more aware from late-November through December annually, we can probably manage to do it on a more regular basis. After all, repeating an activity over and over is supposed to make us better at it, as long as we do it right, and it certainly is easier to develop habits through repetition. As a species, we really don't need a calendar and some special music to remind us to be a bit more receptive, forgiving, empathetic, and philanthropic, do we?

Soup kitchens actually get overwhelmed some years with do-gooders who want to help out. OK, pick February 4 for your turn, or May 9. Give a ride to and from the airport to a Neighbor Island cancer patient here for treatment. Surely those are lonely moments for patients and families. Look to be a mentor or career guidance counsellor during career day at your local middle school or high school. Donate a fan or two next August to one of the many schools still not retrofitted with cooler classrooms. Make a difference, be grateful and show it, do it consciously and specifically, and you will surely find yourself giving a whole lot more than just generic "thanks". You might even receive some thanks. Happy Thanksgiving- always. Think about it…