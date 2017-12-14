Think About It: Drunken Stupor

As we're now well into that most wonderful time of the year, it is perhaps a good time to remind everyone about the heavy toll that excessive drinking plays- not just this week or month- but any time. Alcohol abuse affects not only people, it affects our economy, too. According to 24/7 Wall Street, a recent study from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention estimates that our national economy in 2010 lost $250 billion a year due to lost productivity, medical bills, and motor vehicle accidents related to alcohol use and abuse.

Excessive alcohol consumption is considered to be in effect when someone drinks four or more drinks (for men) and five or more drinks (for women) in a single occasion. 18% of Americans drink excessively. But in Hawaii, the number of binge or heavy drinkers is listed at 20.5%, putting us as the 8th highest state in the country. This is not a Top 10 list we want to be on, of course. And the area with the highest drinking incidents in Hawaii, according to the CDC, is Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, at almost 22% binge or heavy drinking.

50.5% of all roadway fatalities in this Maui area are alcohol-related, making it one of only five metropolitan areas in the entire nation where over half of motor vehicle deaths are alcohol-related. We've all heard the adages: "don't drink and drive", "buzzed driving is drunk driving", and of course the infamous- "I'm OK to drive, good night". Famous last words for far too many. Take the responsibility yourself and for those you care for and stay alert this holiday season- and forever. Act when appropriate; don't just think about it…