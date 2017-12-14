Think About It: Discovery Missing

You might have seen the story recently about how the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center has been adversely affected by the Waterfront Park closing recently. People are discouraged by the signs and the usual blight in the area. So while we talk about homeless victims, understand that this problem stretches far beyond the tents, camps and people most severely impacted. It's also your friends, neighbors and keiki who fear treading in certain areas. It's the horrible smell of human waste downtown in far too many nooks, crannies, parking lots, and park areas. It's the lack of lighting in areas that need it due to ransacked electrical conduits.

Yes, homelessness is an ailment that transcends the obvious people with so many different reasons for being on the streets full-time. It also adversely affects people who live in homes, yet use the streets, parks, public restrooms, shopping areas, and other places frequented by those who call these places home, albeit temporarily until they get forced to move a block or two.

I've been a proponent of the Housing First concept. But the idea that developers here would create so-called affordable housing when there is literally so much more to be gained from building million dollar units all over the place… well, that's just a sad economic reality. A public-private consortium with incentives might help, and surely using other city models could help expedite moving people into homes to give them the confidence, with rules applied, to help get them on their feet. For now, the Discovery Center offers a world of escapism and great treats for those willing to deal with the mental consternation and physical difficulties of just getting inside. The state's HCDA closed a park, and shut off even more be doing so. Think about it…