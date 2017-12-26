Think About It: Gift Giving

It's Christmas time, and the last weekend before the big day is upon us. Will you be scurrying about, trying to find that special, last minute gift? Will you be weaving your way in local mall parking lots because you forgot something or somebody? Will you be up late night online tracking the gift that promised to be here by now?

OK, so when that's all done, will you be able to keep the momentum going right through the new year where you care for people just a little bit better, act tolerant of others just a little bit more, and listen to dissenting viewpoints just a little bit longer? Will you find a way to take this Christmas spirit and pay it forward, to lift up the oppressed, the depressed, those who's loved ones are gone, sometimes making this a lonely and difficult season? Can the spirit of this season become a habit in terms of how we act toward others? Why not?

Are you willing to give, and can you focus on giving beyond December 25th? Can you make this spirit, this embodiment of all that is supposed to be good, last throughout the year? Can you volunteer weekly or monthly at a place of need? Can you drive Neighbor Island cancer patients to or from the airport? Can you provide a meal or cookies from time to time in March or May and make a difference? For this would be a revelation at Christmas, 2017; to make this moment reside in your soul comfortably with the concept of "aloha spirit" so often talked about as unique to Hawaii. Giving of yourself is so vital, therapeutic, and valuable, whether in big or little moments, whether often or even occasionally. Reaching out now and then again in the future, that could be the greatest gift of all, Hawaii. Think about it…