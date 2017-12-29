Think About It: Memorable Mentors

January is National Mentoring Month, which, according to a mentoring website, is meant to provide an annual, high-profile campaign to draw attention to the need for more volunteer mentors to help America's young people achieve their full potential. Locally, we have a great deal of respect for our elders, our kupuna, and we depend on so many of them to provide insight and lessons along the way.

Whether it be at work, at home, on sports teams, in organizations or just informally, working with a mentor can provide lifelong lessons and insights to anyone who cares to pay attention. People from Maya Angelou, President Obama, Clint Eastwood, Senator John McCain, Quincy Jones, Cal Ripken, Jr., Usher, and many other notable people of accomplishment have shown their support for mentoring to ensure that the next generations have some appropriate guidelines to help them along the way as they become our leaders of tomorrow.

There is plenty of information online for those of you who wish to more formally mentor locally. Mentorship locally is a great way for people to pass along a lifetime of lessons learned, how to achieve goals both personal and professional, overcoming adversity, working alongside others who disparate viewpoints, showing integrity and all of the other traits that make people we all know such worthy mentors. We have so many wonderful role models in our midst in Hawaii. Become one, align with one, or seek one out if you're on your way up. Positive outcomes for our keiki through local mentors is real and possible every day here- think about it…