Think About It: Resolution Reailty

Welcome to 2018. New tax rules abound and the election season will be kicking off locally in earnest sometime late in 1st quarter or early 2nd quarter. But the biggest question today has to be- have you made your impactful resolutions that you plan to steadfastly hold to? Have you made personal commitments to yourself and/or others that will require more focus and perhaps even a conscious change in your personality?

According to psychologists, it's much easier to start doing something new habitually than it is to stop doing something that you've been doing for a long time. The motivation for change is a predominant driver as to whether or not you'll be successful if you're talking about major alterations- like kicking a nicotine habit or changing your eating and exercise regimens. How badly do you want it? How dire are the consequences for not changing? Perhaps some small changes in your life and small victories will lead you to greater successes.

…like being more open-minded to others; like being more tolerant and less opinionated and judgmental about others; like volunteering somewhere or for something by making the time to do it, so it's planned, on your calendar and "must-do" list; like seeing our local legislators not just run for office again based on promises, but actually making changes and making decisions of note while in session in 2018, rather than stalling, pandering, setting up committees and study groups, and pushing things out until 2019 or beyond. Now that's more than just a hope for the new year; it's a plea for real movement and change. Think about it…