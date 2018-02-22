Think About It: Odds & Ends

A couple of odds and ends to ponder heading into your (perhaps) three-day weekend: The Pacific Rim Soccer Cup last weekend at Aloha Stadium featured some quality talent from Japan's "J" League and from Major league Soccer. A solid crowd on Saturday night portends future growth in the coming years, as we need more major events like this, and I say that as a soccer fanatic, Aloha Stadium Authority board member, TV advertising executive, and a fan of any kinds of quality, world class events for our local community to attend. So here's to more sporting and concert events more often for everyone, including visitors!

The flu season is not going away quietly. On the contrary, we all need to be even more vigilant now than just a few weeks ago. If you're sick, stay home. If you're congested, be fair to those around you and minimize contact with the human race, and please fully cover up your orifices when coughing or sneezing. What's almost as unpleasant as the flu itself is knowing that most often it's avoidable with some common sense and public courtesy. Knuckles for everyone- no handshakes until May!