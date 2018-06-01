Think About It: Issues Needing Answers

A few tidbits heading into your weekend… Signage at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will be temporarily covered up with placards as new gate and baggage claim signs evolve over time. Last week I went to drink out of a water fountain at this downtrodden facility so badly in need of repair, and no water came out. So I moved to the youth water fountain for height-challenged people next to it, and got sprayed in the eye with a gushing water flow. So the fact that there are signs that we'll see signs is surely a good start, but that's all it is. A billion dollar renovation will hopefully do the trick at this traveler's house of horrors.

A few weeks back a hiker was rescued from the Haiku Stairway to Heaven. As we've discussed here ad nauseum over the past two decades- yes, decades- some entity needs to render a final decision on the fate of said stairs; before someone dies. Does that sound serious enough to warrant a resolution? Apparently not.

And finally, how numb have we become in this country? A recent headline said that the May 18 Texas high school shooting was the deadliest one since the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and that was way back in mid-February… of 2018. We are now reduced to counting school shooting time spans in months, if not weeks. Is this really the collateral damage we must expect in exchange for strict adherence to a 240-year old document?

Can a modern-day, responsible and ultimately productive discussion be held to address these horrific, too frequent occurrences? Or do we all go to our corners and just let time erode our faith and hope? Statistics say you are 17 times or 40 times more likely to be killed as a combat soldier than as a student. Really, so we're morally reduced to statistics comparing these vastly incongruent life positions in the same sentence- as if that might provide some assurance to bewildered parents and a befuddled populace? Talks and action on racial injustice and MeToo, but not this issue? Also, just how prepared are we locally to deal with this new, and sad, academic reality? Think about it…